British Roma is born: after Maitland-Niles, eyes on Wellens, Loftus-Cheek and Elneny – As Roma Calcio – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Roma speaks English. Since the arrival of Mourinho, the bond with the Premier has strengthened, writes Alessandro Angeloni on The messenger. Inevitable thinking of José’s last 8 years between Chelsea, United and Tottenham. Without a doubt, the English tournament is the most attractive and rich in the world, the salaries and cards are among the highest. However, there is no shortage of opportunities among those who do not play or players who are about to expire their contracts. Maitland – Niles, for example, it is only the last. GM Pinto is working on the loan with the right of redemption: 750 thousand euros now, 10 at the end of the season, the Gunners are asking for 18. It is. The footballer, after talking to Mou and receiving reassurance from Abraham, he decided to take the big leap. But the English colony in Trigoria is destined to increase. Because as a director / midfielder, Mou has identified different profiles, aware that his requests must go hand in hand with the economic parameters imposed by the Friedkins on Pinto. Hence, also tear up Florian Grillitsch at Hoffenheim, currently on pole in the preferences, it may not prove so easy: the German club, to give up the last 6 months of the Austrian, is asking for compensation of 5-6 million. GM is trying to lower the request, aware that if it fails to place some redundancies, the available budget allows very little. For this reason alternatives are evaluated. And as usual, the eye always ends up in the Premier. As part of the negotiations for Maitland – Niles, Pinto also asked Arsenal for information on Mohamed Elneny, median due in 6 months. Just 6 league appearances and 3 in the cup. For now, he has been put on stand-by as the boy will participate in the Africa Cup with Egypt and could risk being available in February. Mou, on the other hand, asks for players as soon as possible. With this in mind Loftus – Cheek is a name to always keep under observation. But in the Premier there is another guy who the coach continues to follow at a distance. This is the nineteen year old Wellens, a monitored kid from his days at United, when he was little more than a kid. And it’s still there.