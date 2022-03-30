British royal family: Princess Carlota’s Gipuzkoan coat

On the verge of the first anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the British Royal Family has gathered to pay tribute to him in Westminster Abbey in the company of members of the main European Royal Houses. As usual in this type of celebration, the styling worn by the monarchs has been one of the most analyzed issues and this is where Gipuzkoan fashion has once again shone. Although Kate Middleton is the one who usually attracts all eyes, this time it has been her daughter who has stolen part of her prominence.

Princess Carlota has shone with a classic navy blue coat, made of Austrian merino wool from the Basque firm Amaia Kids, a brand led by Amaia Arrieta from Bergara. Slim, casual, chic, light and easy to wear; The little girl has worn this piece with great success accompanied by her parents and her brother, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George.

It is not the first time that the British royal family has opted for a Gipuzkoan label firm. Four years ago, on her first day of kindergarten, we could already see the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with this same model in burgundy. A piece called ‘Razorbil’ marketed exclusively by Amaia Kids.

It should be noted that Kate Middleton discovered the store as soon as she gave birth to her first child and that since then, both she and her sister Pippa have become regular customers. There she also bought the Duchess of Cambridge the navy blue jacket and matching socks that Prince George wore on his first outing from the hospital.

From Amaia Kids to Irulea



The establishment that Amaia Arrieta has in the exclusive neighborhood of Chelsea is a benchmark for celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Claudia Schiffer, Elle McPherson, Victoria Bechkam or actress Kate Hudson, surrendered to her classic, minimalist and sustainable style.

In addition, in recent years, the British royal family has not only opted for Gipuzkoan designs from Amaia Kids. During her departure from St. Mary’s Hospital in London, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge also appeared inside a hood of the Irulea store, specializing in hand-made children’s clothing and located in the Old Part of San Sebastian.