Britney Spears, 40 years as a woman (finally) free

“Eh, yes. Life begins at forty. It’s really true.” The famous phrase of Fefè Cefalù (Marcello Mastroianni), which closes the masterpiece by Pietro Germi Italian divorce it is very suitable to define the moment he is living Britney Spears. The pop star, in fact, on December 2 will blow out 40 candles and is ready to take flight after a long legal battle that finally, with the decision of the judge of the Supreme Court of Los Angeles of last November 12, freed her from the protection of her father. which had lasted for 13 years. A protection that the singer herself had defined as “abusive”. She is now free to take back her legal rights and checking account and marry her partner Sam Asghari.

Singer-songwriter, dancer, TV presenter, Britney Spears is among the most talented and award-winning pop stars in pop music, having won a Grammy Awards in 2005, 12 Billboard Music Awards out of 21 nominations, 6 Mtv Video Music Awards out of 28 nominations, 4 World Music Awards, 1 Emmy Awards, 1 American Music Awards. A star was also dedicated to her in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Enfant prodige, the artist performed on stage for the first time at the age of five, singing the traditional Christmas carol What Child Is This ?, at the final kindergarten ceremony. Three years later she was rejected for being too young to audition to audition for Mickey Mouse club but, noticed thanks to her skills, she was entrusted to a manager who made her study song and dance until, at 11, she joined Disney Channel.

Her singing career began in 1997, at the age of sixteen, when she joined the women’s group Innosense, although the real success will come two years later with the first album … Baby one more time, published in January 1999 and immediately to the top of the chart Billboard 200. The album was certified double platinum after only a month and reached the top of the charts of fifteen countries, selling more than ten million copies in a year.

With the second album Oops … I did it again he surpassed the sales of the first and strengthened his worldwide fame, thanks also to the use of the choreographies that accompanied his videos and that became his stylistic code. All subsequent albums, even those released under the tutelage of his father, which began in 2008, reached the top of the world charts and boasted collaborations with internationally renowned artists.

Even the private life of Britney Spears is at the center of media attention, so much so that it pushes her to shoot a documentary entitled Britney: for the record, to tell his version of events. Starting with the relationship with Justin Timberlake, which lasted 4 years, from 1998 to 2002, ended in a troubled way and told in a song by Timberlake himself, perhaps the most famous of his career, Cry Me A River.

Then the wedding in Las Vegas with the childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander, lasted only 55 hours. Still the second marriage with the American rapper and dancer Kevin Federline, with whom he had two sons. Then the divorce, in July 2007. In the same year, the pop star was admitted to a clinic in Antigua, in the Caribbean. As soon as she got out, she shaved her hair on her own in a hair salon in Los Angeles to go out to the parking lot and umbrella an SUV. Britney Spears used drugs, but decided to undergo rehabilitation by spontaneously admitting herself to a specialized clinic.

In 2008, after a hospitalization at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a tso, the judges entrusted her to the protection of her father, Jamie Spears, who totally controlled his assets. A tutelage that, as the singer confessed, turned out to be her worst prison, with her father even deciding the color of her kitchen and the people she could talk to on the phone. On November 12, the decision of the judge of the Supreme Court of Los Angeles, Brenda J. Penny, to cancel the legal guardianship of the father.

And on the eve of her 40th birthday, Britney Spears announced her new marriage to her Iranian-born personal trainer Sam Asghari, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2016.