Britney Spears: according to her ex, Kevin Federline, her father saved her life

Saturday August 6, 2022, Kevin Federline gave an interview to the Daily Mail. The ex-husband and father of the children of Britney Spears took the opportunity to give his opinion on his guardianship and the controversy around Jamie Spears.

From September 2004 to November 2006, Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears, with whom he had two children, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15). If the singer and the dancer no longer seem to be in contact, the latter spoke about her in an interview with the DailyMail. According to him, the guardianship under which the interpreter of Toxic had been placed by her father, Jamie Spears, had saved her. Admitting that it had, however, been difficult to watch the drama surrounding the years-long legal arrangement that ended in November 2021, Kevin Federline said: “It’s all been hard to watch, harder to live with, harder to watch my boys go through. It was hard. It’s the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life.“

If he had any differences with Jamie Spears, Kevin Federline assured today: “I saw this man who really cared about his family and wanted everything to go well. When Jamie took charge, everything fell into place. He saved his life.“During this interview, the dancer indicated that his sons had a lot of questions about their mother’s guardianship.”I don’t know if I can answer all of them for them, but I just tried to explain to them that their mother needed help, you know, and people were there to try to make it okay“, he let know. While Britney Spears does not want to hear more about her father, her ex-husband declared: “I absolutely wish Jamie Spears would come back into the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys want.“

Kevin Federline: ‘I feel bad for him’

Finally, the dancer confided about his former father-in-law: “I have no grudge against Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he was put to the test.“While his words must have hurt Britney Spears deeply, she was particularly affected by the fact that he brought up their children.”The boys have decided they don’t see her right now. They haven’t seen her for a few months. They made the decision not to go to his wedding“, said Kevin Federline. In story, the singer replied: “It saddens me to learn that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone.“