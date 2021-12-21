Britney Spears accused her business manager

ORra that Britney Spears, 40, has finally freed herself from conservatorship that her father had imposed on her, we try to understand what has really happened in the last few years in the life of the star. Since that 2008 – the year in which he had a nervous breakdown immortalized by all media – it was indeed difficult to reconstruct this last decade. But, trying to investigate his life, they emerge increasingly disturbing details how everyone around the star tried to exploit it to your advantage, enriching yourself behind him. In particular Louise Taylor, his manager, who the Spears team of lawyers are investigating. Britney Spears and the annus horribilis, 2008 To reconstruct the facts, we must go back to the very year of the rupture, the 2008. Britney Spears’ father, who for years had had economic problems, to At the beginning of 2008 he asked for a loan from Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, a small Tennessee company but with great aspirations. Not even a month later, James Spears placed his daughter in a conservatorship, or a confidential legal agreement appeople unable to take care of themselves or to work. This parent’s decision, as we shall see, aIt would have a huge impact on the singer’s life and finances.

Jamie Spears, spurred on by Louise Taylor, owner of the Tri Star, promptly forced his daughter to do a 97 show international tour. And took over the Tri Star, to which he still owed at least $ 40,000, to manage its business.

In the following decade, that assignment generated millions of dollars for Tri Star and helped turn Louise Taylor, his owner, into one of the most prominent entertainment manager, with clients with high-sounding names (including, for example, Kim Kardashian).

Louise Taylor under indictment by Brit’s lawyers

After years of exploitation, today Taylor is called by Britney Spears’s lawyers to answer a few questions. Including the main one, that is how much money he made as manager of the pop star, getting rich improperly.

The protection, which a Californian judge ended last month, was meant to protect Britney Spears from financial exploitation, not the other way around. But the pop star told the exact opposite, which is that she was forced to work without stopover. And pthe more money he generated, the more this they ended up in the pockets of lawyers, managers and people in his entourage, thanks to a series of nebulae financial agreements.

AND at the center of everything was always her, Taylor, as evidenced by an investigation by New York Times based on archives, papers financial and corporate e interviews with more than 70 people who know Taylor or her businesses.

According to California law, “the guardian must avoid any personal, business or professional interest that is perceived as self-serving or negative for the best interest of the person“. But here the opposite seems to have happened: it was Britney who was being exploited by who was supposed to take care of her.

Britney Spears manager Larry Rudolph resigns

Meanwhile, as reported by the BBC, last July he resigned Larry Rudolph, which has guided Britney Spears’ career in the past 25 years old. The manager, who helped Spears secure her first record deal, quit due to “of the star’s intention to officially retire“.

Rudolph announced his intention to resign in a letter to the star’s father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery, co-executor of the Spears’ assets.

“It’s been over two and a half years since Britney and I last spoke,” wrote Rudolph. “You informed me that he wanted to take an indefinite work break“, he wrote. But the agent perceived that Britney wanted officially withdraw. “As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me quit his team in that my professional services are no longer needed“, he wrote.

Rudolph pointed out of never «have ever been part of the conservatorship of the singer, nor of her operations, so I am not aware of many of these details “, but she said she was”incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in our 25 years together”.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

In closing to the letter, he wishes to Britney «all the health and happiness in the world. And I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been“.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED