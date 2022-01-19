Britney Spears accuses her father: “He stole $ 36 million from me”

The latest chapter of the legal war between Britney Spears and the father, Jamie Spears, sees the singer accuse her father of stealing $ 36 million from her during her period of legal guardianship. The singer accuses her parent of also using her guardian power and the stolen money to launch a television show, a reality show about cooking.

Britney Spears, 40 years of a woman (finally) free 02 December 2021





The complaint, contained in the documents presented last Wednesday by the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, in support of the lawsuit dividing the Spears family and in response to Spears’ father asking the court to charge his daughter to pay legal fees despite her being suspended from her guardianship. The star’s legal team claims that Spears’ father, taking advantage of his role as conservative, pocketed “at least $ 6 million” belonging to his daughter, as well as “charging more than $ 30 million for jobs done by his daughter” .

Britney Spears, even Madonna takes sides: “Her legal protection is equivalent to slavery” 09 July 2021





Britney Spears ‘father was the daughter’s guardian for 13 years, from 2008 until November 2021. The new documents also prove that in 2015 Spears’ father attempted to present his cooking show to networks such as Cooking Channel, a reality show titled Cookin ‘Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears. The pop star’s legal team adds as evidence her father’s request to a music supervisor of his daughter to record a promotional tape for him.