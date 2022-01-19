Britney Spears accuses her father of embezzling $ 36 million from her fortune

The singer’s lawyer filed documents in court that Jamie Spears used money taken from her daughter’s estate to start a cooking show, as well as installing audio devices in the house to spy on her.

Britney Spears’ legal battle against her father continues. The singer’s lawyer has filed some documents in court where it is read that, as reported by various American media including Variety And Tmz, during the nearly 13 years of legal and personal custody of Jamie Spears on his daughter, more than 36 million dollars would have been withdrawn from the pop star’s bank account: 6,314,307 dollars would have gone to his father for his role as “conservator”, a figure similar to the legal guardian of the Italian system, and “over 30 million” would have been requested by his father to pay for the work of “a dozen different law firms” involved in the singer’s custody. According to the latest allegations, Jamie Spears – who worked for years as a cook – allegedly used part of his daughter’s estate money, among other things, to work on a cooking show, “Cookin ‘and Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears“, Proposed in 2015 to various television broadcasters.

Britney Spears on sister: “She wants to sell a book at my expense” From 2008 until last November, Britney Spears was subjected to a “conservatorship” in which her father Jamie would have held, according to what she declared during a hearing in June 2021, total control over her professional and private life, as well as on his assets (now estimated at around $ 60 million). The end of the custody did not, however, mark the end of the judicial affair that sees the singer oppose her father and the team of people who accompanied him in the protection. Spears complained about the abuse he suffered over the past few years, declaring that he “wants to see everyone who harms me in jail.” According to the singer’s lawyer, the parent allegedly “bullied” her and had alcohol problems that “prevented her ability to act in good faith”. The father, for his part, claims to have always acted in the interest of his daughter: the guardianship was set up because the star, after the nervous breakdown in 2007 and other worrying episodes, would not have been able to take care of herself .

Mariah Carey from Britney Spears “to let her know she wasn’t alone” The star’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is now opposing his father’s latest request to his daughter: to pay all the bills yet to be paid to her lawyers. “Mr. Spears would have to pay the legal fees himself. If she has already squandered all the funds, she should consider hiring cheaper law firms, which she can afford, ”writes the singer’s advocate. Before the Los Angeles court dealing with the case, the statements of an FBI special agent who is following the affair were also filed, according to which the father behaved in an “authoritarian” way, favoring his and his economic interests. manager of the singer, also accused of having unduly withdrawn money from her assets. The FBI agent also allegedly confirmed the allegations, reported months ago by the New York Times, according to which the pop star was spied on with audio monitoring systems in her home.