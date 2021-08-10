Britney Spears after the hearing: ‘Sorry if I pretended to be well’

Britney Spears has chosen to entrust her Instagram profile with the first public statement after virtually intervening in court last June 23 to express themselves against the legal protection entrusted to the father for 13 years James “Jamie” Spears.

During the hearing the singer stated los angeles superior court judge Brenda Penny of not wanting any other psychiatric evaluations and of wanting to be free from now on. “I want to get married and have a baby. I wanted to get the spiral off and have a baby, but my guardians they don’t make me do it because they don’t want him to have a child“, said the voice of “… Baby one more time”.

Now, through a long message shared on social media on the night between 24 and 25 June, the 39-year-old artist revealed the truth behind the self-image proposed in recent years on Instagram and apologized for “pretending to be well”.

“I want to tell you a little secret”, reads at the beginning of the message of the pop star, who continues: “I believe that all of us, as people, want a fabulous life and from some of my posts on social media my life seems to appear and be quite surprising. That is what we aspire to. It was one of my mother’s best traits: when I was younger, even if things went wrong, for my sake and that of my brothers she pretended that everything was fine”.





Britney Spears added: “I say this because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because that’s definitely not the case.. If you’ve read the news about me this week, you’ll know it’s not.” And again: “I apologize for pretending to have been well for the last couple of years. I did it for my pride and was embarrassed to share what happened to me. But honestly, who doesn’t want to show up on Instagram in a funny light?! Believe it or not, pretending to be well helped. So I decided to share this quote today because maybe you’re going through hell and I feel that Instagram helped me to have an outlet and to share my existence, to feel important despite what I was going through. And it worked. So I decided to start reading more fairy tales!”

The post is accompanied by an image of a little girl from behind and a phrase attributed to Albert Einstein that reads: “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be even smarter, read them more fairy tales.”