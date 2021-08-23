News

Britney Spears, after the housekeeper’s accusations, hugs her dogs again

Long last Britney Spears he was able to hug his dogs again. They had been taken away from her two weeks ago in serious condition, urgently transported from veterinarian on the recommendation of a housekeeper. As reported by TMZ in fact, both would have been dehydrated and very sick, one of the two on the verge of death. The two pets, explains the magazine, would need a specific diet, which the singer evidently did not respect. Not only the court battle then, for Britney a fight against the has also begun dog sitter

After visiting the two dogs, the veterinarian he was really worried, to the point that the dog-sitter of the former pop star, instead of bringing them home, decided to take them to the kennel. The singer was very worried about her parents 4-legged friends and he could not find peace. “Her guardians threatened to take her children away from her, now her dogs are nowhere to be found,” a source close to her revealed.

Britney Spears
Photo: Press Office

It was the dog sitter who believed the singer neglected her dogs. A strong argument had erupted between Britney and a house maid, as the woman accused Spears of being absolutely unable to care for them and not feeding them properly. At that point, the former pop star, knowing his past, feared that the housekeeper, “accomplice” of his father Jamie Spears, sent photos of his dogs to the vet. And actually the vet would then call the dogstter, inviting her to take them away in order to be cured.

Britney Spears news: the dogs are back home

On that occasion another source close to Britney had defended her: “She loves her dogs, she would never mistreat them.” Enraged, Britney would heatedly discussed with the housekeeper, it seems even reaching the hands. All is well that ends well though and, despite the suspicions and clashes with the housekeeper and the dog sitter, the pop star of Toxic she managed to hug his dogs again, while, apparently, the housekeeper has stopped working for her.


