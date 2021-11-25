Britney Spears again actress in The Idol

Britney Spears has announced that she has “just finished shooting a movie” titled The Idol, and numerous rumors immediately spread about his possible involvement in fiction: a production by Sam Levinsonk, creator of Euphoria, in 6 episodes and HBO license plate. Starring Abel Tesfaye (better known as The Weeknd) alongside Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp and many other stars. The reason for the qui pro quo? The film with the singer of Toxic and the TV series with Bella Hadid’s ex have been called with the same name: this explains the media chaos of these days that wanted Spears and The Weeknd together on the set.

Since breaking free from the tutelage of her father Jamie Spears, Britney has done and said everything, including getting engaged to partner Sam Asghari (with whom she will marry in the next few months), has accused mom Lynne of being the one who dictated the rules. its legal protection; last but not least, she hurled herself against friend / enemy Christina Aguilera, who remained silent and did not support her properly in a particularly critical moment. Instead, it was able to count on the support of Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga and Madonna, all three great supporters of #FreeBritney.

“I just made a movie called The Idol, which will be a hit, with tons of images coming out that will end up in front of my beautiful family! I hope you are all well, like me. If I ever shut up, it’s because I’ll be like this cat somewhere »wrote Britney Spears on Instagram, next to the photo of a cat with a glass of red wine. Given that the new project mentioned by the singer of Oops I did it again is not the same that sees The Weeknd, the film involved The Idol remains shrouded in mystery and this also for Spears’ staff, completely unaware of the 39-year-old’s future jobs. “Her team doesn’t know which movie Britney is referring to on Instagram. She has been very creative lately, so she could produce a film at her house. ‘ What’s going to be boiling in the Spears house, whether it’s a self-produced film? The mystery deepens.

