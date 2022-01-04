Britney Spears against everyone: the quarrel with her sister Jamie Lynn (on Instagram)

We can call it Britney-gate: the former Disney starlet, now 40, has freed herself from the legal protection of her father which lasted 13 years, but has not yet settled all the accounts with the family. After the confession-river on Instagram a few days ago, Britney Spears has decided to break the ties (social) with her little sister Jamie Lynn, now 30 years old, by removing her follow. The reason? It seems that she did not feel supported in her battle in court and that for this reason she considers herself isolated and abandoned by her loved ones. The pop star wants to start anew a free, autonomous and independent life, from a personal and professional point of view, and it seems that this gesture – symbolic or not – at the beginning of the new year is yet another confirmation of the intentions for his future.

The last post on Instagram, hours after the new stance, portrays her from behind on board a motorcycle in white shorts and a bright smile, pampered by her dog and ready to launch at full speed towards the future. Now online dispenses advice on self-acceptance, tolerance and inclusiveness, but always alternated with digs and recriminations towards his own home environment, which he always perceives as hostile.

He wrote it plainly: he hates Jamie Lynn being allowed onstage to sing his songs, while he has forbidden her to do so. The little sister for the moment uses the opossum and glissa technique, instead posting smiling photos of her eldest daughter, Maddie (13), very Zen New Year greetings and adorable domestic photos from the Mulino Bianco family. Whether or not they hide subliminal messages for Britney is hard to say. On the other hand every time Jamie Lynn he addresses her on social media, even without ever mentioning her explicitly, then deletes the post, changes it or sweetens it in some way. In the stories, however, shows the green soul, invites to support charitable organizations and applauds peace in the world. The subtle rhetorical battle between the two of peace & love is becoming worthy of an episode of Beautiful because evidently the level of verbal incommunicability has exceeded all limits and the only way they have to communicate is the keyboard.

Jamie Lynn last May broke the silence on the situation to clarify some points. He chose a video on Instagram stories in which he said: «I would like to take a second to talk about some things. I haven’t done this so far because I’ve been waiting for my sister to be able to speak for herself and explain what she thinks she needs, since it wasn’t my job and it wasn’t right either. But now I feel like she came out clearly and said what she meant, so I can follow her example and talk about how I feel.

Since I was born, I have done nothing but love, adore and support my sister. Come on, she’s my big sister, first of all these bitches. Whether I decide to escape to a rainforest or have billions of children in the middle of nowhere, I don’t care.or even if he prefers to go back and dominate the world as he has done many times before, because whether he chooses one or the other option, I neither gain nor lose anything.

In no case does the situation concern me, because I am his only sister who only cares about his happiness ».

In spite of the pop star’s recriminations, Jamie Lynn pointed out that she is economically independent and not needing to exploit it in any way: «I started paying my cabbage bills on my own when I was ten. Not that I have to give the public an account of anything, but my sister knows that I love her and I support her. I am not my family. I am a person who speaks for himself ».

No hashtags and social battles, he adds: he keeps his feelings for Britney to himself – he continues recording himself as he says it – and then, inevitably, the virtual ping pong continues between the two. And it ends, once again, with an invitation to prayer.