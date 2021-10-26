Britney Spears against family: hard vent

Britney Spears she once again lashed out at her family and stressed that she intends to get justice. Now that her father’s protection has lapsed and she is finally free, she wants those who have hurt her to pay for their mistakes.

Britney Spears against the family

Through her social channels, Britney Spears is back to talk about hers family. For the past 13 years, the pop star has been a victim of her father’s conservatorship, which nearly kept her in jail.

Now that she has freed herself from her legal guardianship and can return to managing the reins of her existence, Britney intends to go through with this sad story. He wants to get justice and hopes his family and team will go to jail.

Britney Spears against the family: words

Spears thundered:

“I would jump through hoops to organize vacations or make lunch appointments with the people I loved, only to find that they abandoned me or left after 10 minutes. It’s humiliating, all the people I opened up to immediately said they had to leave. OK! I got it. I was at their disposal when it did them comfortable. Well now I’m not available to any of them anymore! I don’t mind being alone… and actually I’m tired of being as understanding as Mother Teresa… if you’re rude to me then I’m done… and many greetings! ”.

Britney realized what she was manipulated and checked on sight for the past 13 years and is disappointed. Despite everything, he has found the right energy to fight and has no intention of letting his tormentors get away with it.

Britney Spears against the family: a revenge foretold

The singer has thus finished her outburst:

“This message is for my family… to have me wound deeper than you can ever imagine! I know the guardianship is about to end but I still want justice! I am just over 1 meter and 60 meters tall and yet I have been the biggest person all my life… do you know how difficult it is? ”.

Britney also referred to a live where Camila Cabello sang Real Friends. The song is about a girl who, as happened to her too, is disappointed by the people closest to her.