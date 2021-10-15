Britney Spears against her father Jamie: “She wants to regain control of her life”

December 2nd Britney Spears turned 39 years old. A birthday lived in the midst of the battle against father Jamie, who since 2008, the year in which her daughter had repeated mental breakdowns, controls her finances and career. Just a few days ago the singer had threatened that she would never go on stage again as long as the father remained his legal guardian (in America it is called “conservatorship»). Because “he is afraid of his fatherAs his lawyer said.

Despite the difficult period, Britney is confident in the future: “He is happy to turn 39. Because she is convinced that this will be the year of healing for herAn insider told Entertainment Tonigh. The pop star celebrated her birthday by posting two selfie with boyfriend Sam Asghari, by his side since 2016, accompanied by the words “Happy Birthday to me” followed by a slew of emoticons which, together with his smiles, seem to confirm his optimism.

The battle against her father, meanwhile, goes on: “Britney is grateful to him for what she has done in the past but now she feels ready to take control of her life»Assures the source of Entertainment Tonigh. The #FreeBritney movement has taken hold on Twitter for months, aimed at “freeing” Britney who she would be a “prisoner” of her father Jamie, and part of the American press is also on the side of the pop princess. How he rebuilt Use Today, the artist’s father, in spite of his resilience, asked the California Court to remain legal guardian of his daughter, to whom he would thereby prevented from spending their money, from speaking publicly about what he imposes on them, from driving a car or getting married. The father would also have prevented her from making autonomous decisions about her career, from seeing her children, from using a telephone or a social network without this being strictly controlled.

Last October, during a hearing for the appointment of a new guardian, Britney’s mental faculties would be compared to those of “a patient in a coma“. In this context, the legal staff from dad Jamie had an easy time: “There is no evidence in favor of suspension of custody“, he said Vivian Lee Thoreen, recalling that her client would have saved her daughter from financial meltdown. The judge finally ruled that Jamie will keep her daughter’s guardianship at least until the end of the Covid pandemic.

But Britney seems really determined, for the umpteenth time, to be reborn from her own ashes: «She is facing legal problems with a positive spirit. She trains in the gym, she is focused on her health. She is making great progress and the people who love her are happy about it ». To know if the judges will “free” it, we will have to wait at least for the end of the pandemic.

READ ALSO

Loading... Advertisements

Stash of The Kolors dad: “Grace was born, the most beautiful thing”

READ ALSO

Justin Bieber: “I would like many children, but the body belongs to Hailey (Baldwin) and she decides”

READ ALSO

David Beckham “aged”, 70-year-old version for a good cause