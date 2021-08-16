Britney Spears against paternal guardianship: “I want my life back”

Britney Spears has had enough of the legal protection that for 13 years has subjected all her actions to the protection of her father Jamie and wants to sue his family. The pop star herself told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny. Britney said she doesn’t want any more psychiatric reports. She wants to be free from now on.







The artist’s father has a “conservatorship” over her, that is, a legal protection generally exercised on those with mental disorders. She was assigned to him in 2008 after Britney had a psychic breakdown. “I want to get married and have a baby. I wanted to have the IUD off and have a baby, but my guardians don’t let me do it because they don’t want me to have a baby, ”said Britney, who is nearly 40. The singer, who hasn’t performed in public since 2018, was connected by phone. Outside the courthouse was a small crowd of reporters, fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

“I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m angry, I cry every day, ”the pop star explained to the judge. And she said she was forced to take lithium against her will after rehearsals were interrupted for a show scheduled in Las Vegas in 2019 and then canceled.

The judge thanked Spears, praising her courage for wanting to speak in person before the court. Then she asked Britney’s attorney if she wanted to file a motion to ‘free’ her client from the conservatorship: ‘If Britney wants me to do it, I will. So far he has never asked me, ”the lawyer replied. For this reason, the judge has not yet made any decision on the matter.

The term “conservatorship” in California identifies the protection exercised generally on those with mental disorders or on the elderly, and often offers the side to cases of corruption and abuse. Britney, who will turn 40 this year, had challenged the situation only last year when, through a lawyer, she said she was “strongly opposed” to paternal guardianship and that she would no longer sing in public if things hadn’t changed. .

Jamie retorted that Britney’s fortune had grown thanks to her financial acumen: from subzero a decade ago, to the $ 60 million last valuation of Forbes. Meanwhile, the singer is back on Instagram with a minivideo in which she answers questions from fans.

After revealing that her best business trip was in Italy, as a guest of Donatella Versace, Britney said she “doesn’t know” if she’ll be back singing on stage again: “I have no idea. I am in a transition period in my life and I am enjoying it. That’s all”.

Britney Spears hasn’t sung in public since 2018 when she toured North America and Europe with the Piece of Me tour. But if the return to the scene is still in doubt, rumors grow that she would be ready to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey: an option taken in examination after seeing the documentary filmed about her since New York Times and “crying for two weeks” for “having been put on the streets all her life”.

Many stars and celebrities in her condition, from Michael Jackson to Harry and Meghan have turned to Oprah to regain control of the narrative by telling their side of the story and Britney, according to “Entertainment Tonight”, is considering doing exactly the same. The New York Times has published some court documents that reveal details about the relationship between the star and his father. According to a source told a reporter, “the worst happens in 2019. In a closed-door hearing she stated that she was locked up in a psychiatric clinic against her will, only as punishment for complaining during the rehearsals of the Domination residence. . After this episode the shows were canceled and they publicly wrote that it was all due to Jamie’s health problems. As if that were not enough, she revealed that she was forced to perform in Las Vegas with a fever of 40 and defined that circumstance as “one of the scariest moments in life”.