Britney Spears: Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Children, Mother, Father, Sister, Heritage, Songs, Photos Today and Before, Instagram

Britney Spears she is an artist who has become an icon of international pop, capable of launching new looks and style trends but with a private life worthy of a soap opera. Let’s get to know it better.

Read also: Emma Marrone: age, boyfriend, ex Stefano De Martino, illness, Friends, X Factor, height, Instagram

Who is Britney Spears?

Determined from an early age, Britney Spears she had dreamed of becoming a singer since she was four years old. Ambition fully supported by mum and dad who smiled amused looking at their daughter, while she danced in front of the mirror, singing the songs of the moment. Britney then made her debut quite young in the entertainment world, landing in the production of Disney Channel which becomes the springboard for the future star of international music.

Soon as a seductive and sensual doll Britney Spears shows her talent from pop star, singing songs that are easy to catch, accompanied by an image and a look with attention to the smallest details. An international success then accompanies her, a charming American teenager, who becomes so famous in the late nineties that she launches models of style and behavior imitated by millions of peers all over the world, from America to Europe.

Age

Britney Spears has 41 years old: was born in the American town of McComb, on December 2, 1981, under the astrological sign of Sagittarius.

Real name

At the registry office the singer is registered under the name of Britney Jean Spears.

Fiance

Since 2016, alongside the queen of international pop there is Sam Ashgari, a fundamental figure for her psychophysical stability in the years in which she was subjected to the legal protection of her father. Thanks to him, Britney has found her confidence and a lot of love. Sam was born in Tehran, Iran, studied in America and dreams of becoming an actor. Between the two, despite the fourteen years of age difference, there is a wonderful relationship and they want to get married as soon as possible.

Husband of Britney Spears

Kevin Federline is the dancer that Britney married in September 2004, in a private ceremony, surprising all her fans. After the birth of her second child, the international pop queen filed for divorce from her husband and custody of the children.

Sons

There pop star has two children, born from the marriage with the dancer Kevin Federline: Sean Preston (September 14, 2005) e Jayden James (September 12, 2006).

Former

Among his first love stories, the one with the singer caused a sensation Justin Timberlake, from 1999 to 2002. They both lived in a romantic relationship together when, perhaps, they were still too young.

Father

In 2008, after yet another psychotic breakdown due to drug abuse and alcohol abuse, the pop star was entrusted to her father Jamie. A court decision that designated the parent as legal guardian and curator of Britney’s economic interests. Right from the start, Britney asked for freedom in every way conservatorship paternal to which she was subjected, with innumerable requests for help:

My dad loves having control over me and uses it to hurt me. They forced me to live in a small house in Beverly Hills, where I worked seven days a week, without rest. In California, one is forced into the same rhythm only if one is involved in sex trafficking. They forced me to work against my will, they took away everything in my possession: credit card, cash, telephone and passport. If I hadn’t worked every day, from 8 in the morning to 6 in the evening, they would not have allowed me to see my children. My father and my management should be in jail.

After this statement published by the New York Times and 13 years after the judges’ ruling, the queen of the pop she managed to regain her freedom on November 12, 2021. This is what a judge in Los Angeles has established.

As of today, the protection of Britney Spears’ person and property is finished: this is the court order.

Mother

According to Britney Spears it was her mother Lynne who suggested her segregation to her father:

What people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave my dad the idea of ​​legal guardianship 13 years ago. I’ll never get those years back. My mother secretly ruined my life. You know exactly what you did. My father isn’t smart enough to engineer a guardian.

Britney Spears sister

Jamie Lynn Spears is the sister from pop star, accused by the same of opportunism and wanting to seek popularity. These are the harsh words of Britney posted on Instagram:

How dare you publicly say you care now: Did you ever reach out when I was drowning? Again, NO. So, if you are reading this and you know who you are, if you find the courage to say something about my situation just to save face in public, please stop.

The very clear references are to the years in which Britney was entrusted to paternal protection, a period in which she suffered a lot, also feeling quite alone.

Furthermore, according to Britney Spears, she has supported not only her sister but her entire family since she became a world star. Jamie Lynn, under ten, also entered show business as a child but had to leave a promising career because she got pregnant at sixteen. Always presented as Britney Spears’s younger sister, has never managed to carve out a slice of the big pie of international stars.

Britney Spears heritage

According to the magazine Forbes the pop star has a net worth of 60 million dollars, definitely much lower than other artists of its kind.

Songs

How not to remember Baby One More Time, Oops! w I Did It Again? They are certainly the most iconic songs of the pop star.

Photos today and before of Britney Spears

A true style icon, Britney in her career has revolutionized the look nineties, launching fashions and styling more and more beautiful, imitated and idolized by thousands of teenagers around the world.

Instagram

Looking for Britney Spears on Instagram? You can find it by clicking HERE.