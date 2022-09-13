Britney Spears almost became queen consort

In 2002, the pop singer revealed that she once flirted with Prince William. Both would have maintained a short-lived “cyber romance”.

They maintained a virtual relationship, in every sense of the word. There was a time, not so long ago (on the scale of a reign), when Britney Spears flirted with Prince William, recalled the DailyMail, this Tuesday, September 13. “Britney Spears almost became Queen of England!”, Titled the British daily, not without excitement.

In 2002, the interpreter of Baby One More Time revealed in the “Frank Skinner Show” to have maintained a cyber romance with Prince William. The singer, then 21 years old and at the height of her fame, would have exchanged emails with the 20-year-old young man at the time. She would have ended up inviting the latter to dinner, during a tour in England.

A hunting party

Only downside, the heir to the throne of England would never have honored this appointment. “We exchanged by email for a little while, and he was supposed to join me somewhere, but it didn’t happen,” she confided to Frank Skinner. The singer then confirmed that Prince Harry’s brother had stood her up, adding that she did not know the reasons for this reversal.

At the same period, the Sun answered his questions. According to the tabloid, Prince William would have preferred that day… to indulge in a hunting party. The rumors around a virtual idyll between the son of King Charles III and the popstar had however been denied by Buckingham Palace, and this, several months before the interview.

“They tried to go out together”

In September 2021, royal biographer Christopher Andersen shared more details about this alleged long-distance relationship. “They (Prince William and Britney Spears, editor’s note) tried dating when they were young, he wrote in his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. They may have had phone conversations, but I don’t remember that they managed to see each other during this period.

If Britney Spears had found love between the arms of Justin Timberlake, before a thunderous separation in 2002, the Prince of Wales had for his part started a romance with a certain Kate Middleton the following year. It is clear: the princess of pop was not destined to become queen consort.