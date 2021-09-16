Britney Spears also blames her sister Jamie Lynn Speras

That the greatest obstacle to freedom was the father, Britney Spears he told us plainly. Now that his voice has finally been heard, even the last hesitations have dissipated. We expected, and we expect, that the pop star will continue to point the finger at it Jamie Spears. On the other hand, the frontal and sharp attack against the younger sister took us by surprise, Jamie Lynn Spears. Through an Instagram post. The only means of communication that – at this point it seems clear – Britney can freely use.

Britney Spears case: the summary

For those who missed what’s happening to the pop queen, here’s a quick rundown. After a psychotic breakdown, Britney Spears has been entrusted to her father, who holds her legal protection and looks after her economic interests. It’s been 13 years, and in this time the singer has performed very little and had no contact with unauthorized persons from the team composed with the approval of the court. Last month, Britney was finally able to go directly to the judge following her case. Revealing what was happening inside the ivory tower in which he had lived for 13 years. And causing a real earthquake.

Getting out of legal protection is not an easy path. But the first step has just been taken. The court agreed that Spears would choose her own attorney. This is Mathew Rosengart, a lawyer for Hollywood celebrities and former state attorney. One, in short, who does not need to “use” the fame of the diva to advertise.

Instagram, the only window to the world

Britney Spears’ battle began on Instagram. It is through this social network that the singer communicates with the world. And since he spoke in court, he no longer hides behind circumstantial sentences. The favorite target of his thrusts is his father. The master who controls every aspect of his life. But surprisingly, these days, it’s another name that stands out in the j’accuse of the singer: her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The first post on Instagram

The first post is, in truth, generic. But it tells well how the pop star felt alone and abandoned by those who, instead, should have been closest to her. “There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who have never been there for you, post things about your situation, whatever it is, and talk about support,” writes Britney. “How dare the people you love most to say something? Did they ever reach out to help me get up? How dare you publicly say you care now: Did you ever reach out when I was drowning? Again, NO. So if you are reading this and you know who you are, if you find the courage to say something about my situation just to save your face in public, please stop. ‘

The attack on Jamie Lynn Spears

But it is the next post that leaves no more doubts about the recipients of Britney’s anger. Wound. Humiliated. Betrayed. He accuses his father, swearing that he will never perform again «on any stage as long as my father checks what I wear, say, do or think. I give up everything ». He takes it out on the legal guardianship agreement. “This arrangement killed my dreams. All I have left is hope. ” He points the finger at Jamie Lynn Spears. “I don’t like my sister showing up to an awards show and performing my remixed songs. My so-called “support system” has hurt me deeply ».

The reference, although a little dated, should be the participation of the smallest of the Spears sisters at the Radio Disney Music Awards 2017. Where she performed on the notes of the great hits of Britney, from … Baby one more time to Oops!… I Did It Again And Toxic. The last time, too, that the two sisters were photographed together. As shown in the photo at the opening of this page and posted on his social networks by Jamie Lynn.



What Britney Spears’ sister did

Rereading Britney’s words, the sense of déjà vu brings back to what Jamie Lynn wrote on social media just a few weeks ago. “I’ve always loved and supported my sister and if I haven’t talked before it’s because I thought it was right not to do it until she did, until she decided to say what she thought was right. I am proud that she decided to use her voice, proud that she asked to cancel the legal guardianship as I advised her to do years ago. Not publicly, but in a private conversation between sisters. I owe nothing to the public, my sister is the only person to whom I owe anything ».

Back then, fans of the pop star and the #freebritney movement didn’t accept the explanation. In practice, accusing her of opportunism. And she defended herself by claiming that “I’ve been paying my bills since I was ten. I have supported my sister long before hashtags were born and will continue to do so afterwards. I have nothing to gain or lose ”.

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears

Here, the point of the dispute is precisely the economic one. Britney Spears has kept (and still is) her entire family since becoming a global brand as a teenager. Her sister Jamie Lynn is 10 years younger than her and entered show business as a young girl. First as an actress in the TV series Zoey 101 by Nickelodeon. And then as a singer with a series of albums between pop and country. Always presented as “Britney Spears’ little sister”.

She got pregnant at 16, her career in Puritan America was effectively stopped and since then she has struggled to carve out her place in the world of stars. Remaining for all “the younger sister of Britney Spears”. After the birth of the first child Maddie in 2008, Jamie Lynn disappeared from the scene. She broke off her engagement with the baby’s dad. And she rebuilt a life with the businessman Jamie Watson, with whom he had a daughter, Ivey, in 2018.

