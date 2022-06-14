Britney Spears and a ‘luxury’ oversight at her wedding: She wore a diamond thong!

Britney Spears enjoyed her marriage bond with the actor Sam Asghari. The singer went through the altar again unexpectedly in a private ceremony, with few guests and where luxury was not lacking.

At least, in the case of the musical artist. An oversight during the link revealed that Britney Spears wore a diamond thong!. A detail that, without a doubt, surprised his followers.

in your account Instagram you could see her underwear, in one of the videos shared about her wedding. The hit singer like One More Time She was wearing a short black dress. Her underwear was visible while she was dancing.

Nevertheless, Britney Spears He did not show importance to this fact and even wrote to his fans on the Instagram account. The singer wanted to be clear in this regard.

“Don’t worry, I was wearing my first diamond thong under my jacket. I hope I didn’t offend anyone.” she posted Britney Spears in social networks.

Spears’ relatives did not attend the wedding

The marriage bond did not have many personalities, although the absence of some of her relatives was striking. Only her brother Bryan attended a ceremony that did not include her parents, her sister and her children.

Yes, there were other celebrities like Paris Hilton or Madonnawhich brought even more glamor to one of the most anticipated events of the year.