Britney Spears and Elton John are preparing an “iconic” duo, soon to be revealed

Britney Spears and Elton John will release a duet song, marking the return of the American singer to the front of the stage.

Paris Hilton confirmed the rumor. In an interview with ‘Paul Voor Je Neus’, the reality star said she heard the new track from Britney Spears and Elton John, ending weeks of speculation. “It’s going to be iconic,” warned the American star. “I listened to it a few days ago in Ibiza and it’s totally crazy,” she added.

The duo have reportedly revived Elton John’s 1972 hit ‘Tiny Dancer’. It will be produced by Andrew Watt, who worked on recent albums by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Ozzy Osbourne. . A few days ago, a source told “People” that the single will be released in August.

It will be Britney Spears’ first music since her guardianship was lifted in November 2021. For more than thirteen years, the actions of the 40-year-old singer were controlled and monitored by her father Jamie Spears. Since then, the interpreter of “Toxic” leads a fierce fight against his mother, wishing to prove the abuse she suffered for many years.