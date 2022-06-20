Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: a love story that triumphed over the age difference

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari they were finally married on June 9 in a private ceremony at the singer’s mansion in Los Angeles.

to the event where all members of his family were bannedincluding the children of the pop star, alone certain personalities attended such as Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who are close friends of the couple.

How did the love story of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari begin?

The interpreter of “Toxic” met her now husband in 2016, during the recording of the video for the song “Slumber Party”, a collaboration with Tinashe.

In the history of audiovisual Sam shows interest in the singer, a story that crossed the screenSince then both became very close and started a romance.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in the video “Slumber Party”

Photo: Capture YouTube

For a long time their love had to fight with criticism due to the age difference between them, well the “princess of pop” is 12 years older than the model, who was unconditional with her in the midst of the legal dispute she faced with her father, Jamie Spears, in her eagerness to regain her freedom, after 13 years of absolute control.

In September of last year, just a few months after knowing that he would regain his freedom, Sam Asghari got engaged to Britney Spears. A news that was highly celebrated by the fans of the singer.

Britney and Sam Asghari lost their first baby

Finally, five months after freeing herself from her father’s guardianship that prevented her from getting pregnant, Britney Spears announced that she was expecting a child from Sam Asgahri.

However, weeks later it was the singer herself who announced through Instagram that she had lost her baby. However, that did not stop them from planning her to celebrate her nuptials.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9, after dating for six years.

Photo: Instagram

Now The happy married couple will move into their new house valued at 11.8 million dollars, located in The Oaks, Calabasas, California. It is also known that before getting married, Britney Spears protected her fortune and signed a prenuptial agreement in which she establishes that in case of separation, Sam Asghari will not be able to access her millions.

