Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce takes unexpected turn amid alleged threats

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner11 hours ago
The Drama Surrounding the Divorce Between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari it’s just the beginning, A few days ago, American portals had confirmed the loving farewell of the married couple.

Although it seemed that the outcome of the separation would be amicable, Everything seems to have changed from one day to the next.

after what page six make public Heated argument leading to breakup, and Sam left the mansion they shared in California, sources close to the stars assure that the incidents are not recent, in fact, Asgari did not sleep at the residence for months because of Spears’ alleged difficult character.

allegedly in spite of a prenuptial agreement protected the fate of the pop star, And prevented the actor of Iranian origin from seeking financial compensation, history may change. Neil Hersh, Asghari’s attorney, explained, Which claims that the official papers for divorce were filed due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Fierce fight between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari led to their unexpected divorce

Besides, their prenuptial agreement was requested to be negotiated, “pay his lawyers (…) and he will be willing to fight for alimony, even if the laws are not on your side“, instruct the international media.

“Sam has not yet determined the full nature of they have different properties, In addition to the obligations of each. there is community property and goods, Asghari is not aware of this,” reports page six,

It should be noted that the lawyer He did not specify whether his client would seek a percentage of the singer’s estateHowever, statements from friends of the couple say otherwise.

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari Heading for Divorce! Ex-partner separates after a little more than a year of marriage

“Sam will try to negotiate the document that they both signed and he will Threatening to make very embarrassing information public He’ll do anything about Brittany… as long as he gets paid. That’s what she’s focused on,” he added. Meanwhile, Britney appears to be preparing for a legal dispute. Hiring one of the great lawyers in the Hollywood industry, Laura Wasser, who has been in legal trouble with stars such as Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson and Kim Kardashian.

