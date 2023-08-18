Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce takes unexpected turn amid alleged threats

The Drama Surrounding the Divorce Between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari it’s just the beginning, A few days ago, American portals had confirmed the loving farewell of the married couple. Although it seemed that the outcome of the separation would be amicable, Everything seems to have changed from one day to the next.

P!NK showed their support for Britney’s divorce from Sam Asghari by changing the lyrics of the song ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ during a concert. Instead of singing “I’m tired of being compared to Britney Spears”, she sang “Sweet Britney Spears”. pic.twitter.com/zk3xbk6MqD — DNA40 (@dna40)

18 August 2023

after what page six make public Heated argument leading to breakup, and Sam left the mansion they shared in California, sources close to the stars assure that the incidents are not recent, in fact, Asgari did not sleep at the residence for months because of Spears’ alleged difficult character.

allegedly in spite of a prenuptial agreement protected the fate of the pop star, And prevented the actor of Iranian origin from seeking financial compensation, history may change. Neil Hersh, Asghari’s attorney, explained, Which claims that the official papers for divorce were filed due to “irreconcilable differences”. Fierce fight between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari led to their unexpected divorce Besides, their prenuptial agreement was requested to be negotiated, “pay his lawyers (…) and he will be willing to fight for alimony, even if the laws are not on your side“, instruct the international media.