Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get married: here’s the ring

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ready to say “yes”. After four years of dating – they met on the set of the music video of Slumber Party in 2016 – the couple has, in fact, decided to announce their engagement on Instagram. “They are deeply moved by the support, dedication and love that people have expressed towards them,” said Brandon Cohen, Asghari’s manager, to People, adding that the ring that Spears proudly shows in the photos and videos that stand out on the Net was made by the New York jeweler Roman Malayev.

Spears has returned from a year of ups and downs that still sees her on the war front to end her tutelage after 13 years: in recent months, the singer has spoken very sweet words towards Asghari for helping her in “her most difficult years” while Asghari himself, in an interview with Forbes last spring, he had explained his intention to get serious with Britney. “My priorities in life are to remain humble, to understand where I come from and where I am going. I want to take my career to the next step, as well as my relationship: I wouldn’t mind becoming a father. “

The actor’s dream was also shared by Spears, who expressed her desire to marry and have a child with him during a guardianship hearing. In the warmer months on the conservartship case, a source close to the couple said that “Sam has been Britney’s rock all this time. He makes sure he eats well and trains, and she relies on him for everything. ‘ The pop star has two children from a previous marriage to rapper Kevin Federline and had a brief marriage with childhood friend Jason Alexander, which was canceled after just 55 hours.

