Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, marriage in sight?

Marriage, that Britney Spears she said that her father had prevented her so far, she could finally arrive. Sam Asghari, boyfriend of the pop star, was photographed in Beverly Hills, intent on choosing – apparently – a Cartier ring. “Britney and Sam are not yet officially engaged, but he has started talking more and more often about making her a proposal,” confessed an anonymous source to Page Six, explaining how Asghari wants to «Spoil Britney with an extraordinary and special proposal, to be done, however, at the right time.

Sam dreams of becoming a father someday, and Britney has never hidden that she wants more children, especially since her parents started growing up. Conservatorship has damaged their relationship in multiple ways since the very beginning. However, the two have been planning to take the next step for some time and the evolution of the lawsuit against Jamie Spears could give them the decisive push “, continued the source,” The engagement will come, we are sure of it. “

Sam Asghari, twenty-seven, would be one step away, therefore, from getting married to Spears, twelve years older. And the removal of Jamie Spears from the role of legal guardian would be the first step on the road to orange blossoms.

