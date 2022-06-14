Britney Spears and Sam Asghari signed a prenuptial agreement so that he does not profit from his past earnings

Before marrying in a private ceremony, pop star Britney Spears signed a prenuptial agreement with Sam Asghari in order to protect her pre-wedding estate, US media reported.

According to the magazine Peoplethe agreement between the “Gimme More” singer and the 28-year-old actor establishes that, in the event of a divorce, the latter will not receive any of the multimillion-dollar fortune that his wife earned until before the date of their marriage union.

The portal TMZ also announced the contract between Britney Spears Y Sam Asghariwho after four years were married at an intimate party at his residence in Los Angeles (USA), which was attended by several celebrities, but was not attended by the singer’s family.

Spears and Asghari have been preparing this link since last November, when they both got engaged, according to a source close to the couple cited by the magazine. People.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: The celebrities who attended their wedding

Britney Spears He went back to the row of married women. The singer married her partner Sam Asgharia dancer of Iranian origin whom she met in 2016 during the filming of the “Slumber Party” video clip.

The private ceremony was held at the mansion of the ‘Princess of Pop’, located in Los Angeles, United States. According to People, the couple celebrated their wedding with 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

As can be seen in some publications circulating on social networks, britney She was very well accompanied by the divas of music and cinema. Even all were encouraged to sing ‘Vogue’, the famous theme of the ‘Queen of Pop’, Madonna.

The first official photos of the couple were published on the magazine’s official Instagram account. fashion. The ‘Princess of Pop’ wore the classic white dress, while her now-husband wore an elegant tuxedo, both from the Versace brand.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 4×04 Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the best Marvel movie?

Is Sam Raimi’s movie the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Elizabeth Olsen saved a script that had no salvation? In this episode we discuss the most cinephile references to the latest Doctor Strange movie and discuss whether the Scarlet Witch is enough to leave the Winter Soldier or Thanos himself behind as villains. Here we do not review, here we tell you what the film made us feel. You listen no more.