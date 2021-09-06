Britney Spears and Sam Asghari think about marriage

Sam Asghari, linked to the pop star for 4 years, is planning a special proposal to ask her to marry him

After Jamie Spears ‘decision to abandon the legal guardianship of her daughter’s assets and “resign” from her role, collaborating with the court for an orderly transition, there may now be a’for

Sam Asghari, fiancé from four years with the famous pop star, it was photographed in Beverly Hills as he seemed intent on choosing a ring from Cartier. In fact, Sam never hid his intention to become a father and, for his part, Britney had also made it known that he wanted to others sons, especially since his parents started to grow up.

And, while Jamie Spears’ legal guardianship attempted to damage their relationship in several ways, it appears that “it is a long time now that the two are planning to take the next step and the unfolding of the lawsuit against Jamie Spears could give them the chance thrust decisive”An anonymous source told Page Six.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: “The wedding will come, it’s only a matter of time”

“Britney and Sam aren’t officially engaged yet, but he’s been talking more and more of the do them a proposal“, Continued the source, also specifying how Sam wants to“ spoil Britney with one extraordinary proposal And special to be done, however, at the right time. The engagement will come, we are sure of it. And the wedding will come too, it’s just a matter of time “.

