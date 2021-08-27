Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys duet in the new single Matches

A collaboration that had been awaited for years and came as a surprise when all hopes seemed to fade. Britney Spears (PHOTO) announced the release of the song “ Matches “which sees the extraordinary participation of Backstreet Boys (PHOTO) . The song thus combines two pillars of pop music at the turn of the 90s and 2000s. “Matches” is part of the deluxe version of “Glory”, the new album by Britney Spears. “‘Matches’ with my friends Backstreet Boys is out now,” the pop star tweeted. “I’m so excited to hear what you think of our song together.”

“ Matches Is an electro-pop track produced by Mike Wise and Ian Kirkpatrick. Fans first got news of the collaboration a week ago, when the tracklist of the reissue of Glory circulated online and revealed a track featuring the five singers. Last week, Britney Spears also released “Swimming in the Stars” from the LP, originally released in 2016. “Matches” is the Backstreet Boys’ first single since 2019’s “No Place”, included on their ninth album in study, DNA. The record debuted at # 1 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the group’s third # 1 album and the first since “Black & Blue” released in 2000.

The lyrics of “Matches”

deepening





Britney Spears: The Five Most Iconic Songs

I taste you in the air

Your energy everywhere

Oh, it’s borderline unfair

You know, I can see ’em prayin’ it, screamin ‘my name, oh

And if it’s up to me (I)

I need you in between (My)

In my Egyptian sheets

You know, I can see ’em prayin’, think you feel the same, oh

Oh, if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Nothing ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave somе damage, damage, damage

Thе good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

Loading... Advertisements

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches

[Verse 2: Britney Spears]

I like the way you dress (yeah)

And then how you undress (yeah)

Like it here on your chest

No, there ain’t no better place to catch my breath, yeah

Oh if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Never ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damage, damage

The good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh

Want you good in the worst way

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh

Want you good in the worst way

Like playing with matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damage, damage

The good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches