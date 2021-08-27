News

Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys duet in the new single Matches

Posted on
A collaboration that had been awaited for years and came as a surprise when all hopes seemed to fade. Britney Spears (PHOTO) announced the release of the song “Matches“which sees the extraordinary participation of Backstreet Boys (PHOTO). The song thus combines two pillars of pop music at the turn of the 90s and 2000s. “Matches” is part of the deluxe version of “Glory”, the new album by Britney Spears. “‘Matches’ with my friends Backstreet Boys is out now,” the pop star tweeted. “I’m so excited to hear what you think of our song together.”

The collaboration between Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys

MatchesIs an electro-pop track produced by Mike Wise and Ian Kirkpatrick. Fans first got news of the collaboration a week ago, when the tracklist of the reissue of Glory circulated online and revealed a track featuring the five singers. Last week, Britney Spears also released “Swimming in the Stars” from the LP, originally released in 2016. “Matches” is the Backstreet Boys’ first single since 2019’s “No Place”, included on their ninth album in study, DNA. The record debuted at # 1 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the group’s third # 1 album and the first since “Black & Blue” released in 2000.

The lyrics of “Matches”

deepening



Britney Spears: The Five Most Iconic Songs

I taste you in the air
Your energy everywhere
Oh, it’s borderline unfair
You know, I can see ’em prayin’ it, screamin ‘my name, oh
And if it’s up to me (I)
I need you in between (My)
In my Egyptian sheets
You know, I can see ’em prayin’, think you feel the same, oh

Oh, if they dusted me for prints
They’d find you all over me, all over me
Nothing ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches
This might leave somе damage, damage, damage
Thе good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with matches

Like playing with matches
Playing with matches

[Verse 2: Britney Spears]
I like the way you dress (yeah)
And then how you undress (yeah)
Like it here on your chest
No, there ain’t no better place to catch my breath, yeah

Oh if they dusted me for prints
They’d find you all over me, all over me
Never ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches
This might leave some damage, damage, damage
The good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with

Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh
Want you good in the worst way
Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh
Want you good in the worst way

Like playing with matches, matches
This might leave some damage, damage, damage
The good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with matches

Like playing with matches
Playing with matches
Like playing with matches
Playing with matches

