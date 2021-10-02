Britney Spears and the first steps towards freedom: the pop star gets married

It looks like things for Britney Spears begin to move in the right direction. Step by step, the gilded cage in which he has lived in recent years is broken. Recently the father Jamie he voluntarily renounced the tutelage of his daughter.

READ ALSO: Britney Spears’ father asks to renounce the protection of his daughter: “She deserves a chance”

READ ALSO: Drugged and controlled, Britney Spears tells the whole truth about her father – AUDIO

The pop princess, with no limits imposed by the conservatorship, accepted her boyfriend’s marriage proposal Sam Ashgari. On social media photos and videos of the ring that the personal trainer gave to the future bride. “I do not believe it”, writes the singer who until now had been expressly prohibited from marriage, children, independent shopping and many other things.

Britney and Sam, 39 and 27, respectively, will now be able to crown their love. The couple met in 2016 on the set of the “Slumber party” video and have been inseparable ever since.