Britney Spears announces sad news on networks: she lost her baby | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

Britney Spears announces sad news on networks: she lost her baby. After obtaining her freedom, after 13 years of having remained under the guardianship of her father, who forced her to take contraceptives, it seemed that the pop star’s life was going from strength to strength not only because of her new romance but because of the announcement that she was waiting to his third son, however, This May 14, the star gave unfortunate news.

In a brief and sober message he communicated “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby, early in pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The singer explains on her Instagram account that “qmaybe we should have waited to announce until it had been advanced; however, we were too excited to share the Good News.”

He then adds, “Our love for each other is strong, we will continue to try to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”.

A little over a month ago, the 40-year-old Princess of Pop announced that she and her partner, model Sam Asghari, were expecting a baby. so the couple looked happy and radiant through their Instagram posts.

At that time the news generated great joy among his fans, who wrote him encouraging messages, because after 13 years of fighting to get his life back and autonomy, Britney Spears was forming a new family alongside her partner of 28 years.

Besides on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sam Asghari did not hesitate to congratulate her sharing in his Instagram stories a photograph by his side. In the image it is observed that the couple kisses passionately, while she makes the Britney sign. This is because she wears the engagement ring on that finger.

However, a day before, on May 9, the princess of pop worried her fans by publishing four images where she dressed as Eva, but a strange grimace is observed, which made him doubt about his mental health.

Now share with your fans this sad newswhich has reached more than 160 thousand likes in just a few minutes and their followers, friends and family have not hesitated to send words of encouragement to the couple.