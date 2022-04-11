Britney Spears announces that she is pregnant
USA.
The singer Britney Spears surprised his followers this Monday by announcing that she is pregnant with her third child.
The Princess of pop He shared a confusing message a few moments ago in which he explains that he will have a baby.
“I lost so much weight to go on my trip to Maui just to gain it back…I thought, ‘Wow…what happened to my stomach?’ My husband said, “No, you’re pregnant silly food!!!” So I took a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I’m having a baby… 4 days later I have a little more food pregnant, “he wrote britney in Instagram.
The pop starwhich is already mother of two teenage sonsShe added that this time she will take more care than in her previous pregnancies, because she does not want the pressure of the paparazzi to affect her condition.
“Is growing! If there are 2 in there…I might lose it…obviously I won’t go out as much because the paparazzi get their money on a picture of me as they unfortunately already have…it’s hard because when I was pregnant i had perinatal depression…i have to say it’s absolutely horrible…women didn’t talk about it back then…some people thought it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her…but now women women talk about it every day… thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a secret… This time I’ll do yoga every day!!! Sharing a lot of joy and love !!!”, added the diva.
After the end of the legal guardianship to which she was subjected for 13 years, under the control of his father James Spears, britney expressed her great desire to have another child, this time with her fiancé Sam Asghari.
And although the couple got engaged a few months ago, in their new post, britney refers to Sam as her husband, so her fans wonder if the lovers secretly married.