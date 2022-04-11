Britney Spears announces that she is pregnant

The singer Britney Spears surprised his followers this Monday by announcing that she is pregnant with her third child.

The Princess of pop He shared a confusing message a few moments ago in which he explains that he will have a baby.

“I lost so much weight to go on my trip to Maui just to gain it back…I thought, ‘Wow…what happened to my stomach?’ My husband said, “No, you’re pregnant silly food!!!” So I took a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I’m having a baby… 4 days later I have a little more food pregnant, “he wrote britney in Instagram.

The pop starwhich is already mother of two teenage sonsShe added that this time she will take more care than in her previous pregnancies, because she does not want the pressure of the paparazzi to affect her condition.