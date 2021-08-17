News

Britney Spears, another star sides with the singer: her words

Britney Spears is continuing her legal battle to break free from the legal guardianship of her father Jamie. Today another superstar expresses closeness to her

Britney Spears foreground
Pop star Britney Spears (source: Instagram)

There is no peace for Britney Spears. The pop star has long since hired one legal battle against his father Jamie which still holds its legal protection. And the curious background is that the singer is paying the fees to both her lawyers and those of her father. For now, however, there does not seem to be a turning point and indeed Spears fueled the concerns of her fans some time ago when, after the publication of the documentary on her life, she had expressed reservations about the contents.

On social media, on that occasion, fans had speculated that it might not have been she who wrote on Instagram, given some phrases that contradicted what was expressed up to then and also considering the fact that it was the documentary that kicked off. to the movement Free Britney, the set of fans who demand the “liberation” of the artist.

All the stars who have expressed their closeness to Britney Spears

From Miley Cyrus to Paris Hilton, passing through Kim Kardashian to Sharon Stone: there were many stars who expressed their closeness to Britney. The solidarity of the influencer also came from Italy Chiara Ferragni. Today, to express themselves in favor of the release of Spears from the protection of the father who according to some is exploiting the opportunity only to obtain media visibility, another superstar has arrived.

It is about Cher, the American actress and singer-songwriter who, in addition to getting her affection for the artist, lashed out directly against Jamie Spears: “The father should let her go and let her live her life, she has already paid enough“, Referring to the fact that she pays lawyers for him too. Lawyers fighting to continue denying her freedom.


