Britney Spears assured that she did not know that Selena Gomez would be at her wedding

Just over a month ago Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in an intimate ceremony who had his closest circle. One in which the singer’s family was not present, but her friends were.

Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Donatella Versace attended the wedding and they left postcards and videos to remember what the party was. Last Saturday, Britney Spears returned to refer to her marriage, with a photo posted on her Instagram account. In it she called the young star of “Only Murder in the Building”, the actress of “Charlie’s Angels” Gomez and the hotel empire heiress “the three most beautiful women in Hollywood”.

But then, the singer surprised with her statements about Selena Gómez, who just made history at the Emmy Awardssince he assured that He had no idea Justin Bieber’s ex would be at his wedding. “He was SO HAPPY! He said ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times,” she said.

“It was great that she was able to reach out to me and share her thoughts,” He added, later assuring that “it was a beautiful surprise.” Britney Spears highlighted Selena Gomez’s work related to making mental health problems visible.

The voice of “Ice cream” responded to the sayings of Britney Spears saying: “I am speechless. Britney, you are so kind and you have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to meet you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!”

