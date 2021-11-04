News

Britney Spears’ attack on her mother: “Few people know, but it has secretly ruined my life”

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

While the protection of Britney Spears seems to be nearing an end, after his father Jamie Spears asked not to be his legal guardian anymore, the pop star’s mother, Lynne, applied for a $ 650,000 legal fee compensation, demanding that her lawyers be paid by her daughter for their involvement in her legal guardianship case. Yet another twist in a decidedly tormented family saga.

The request, coincidentally, arrives after Britney Spears attacked her mother, with a revealing Instagram post, deleted a few hours after publication (which took place on Tuesday evening). According to reports from the magazine People, in the post posted on her social page, the 39-year-old singer was very clear: “What people don’t know is that my mother is the one who gave my father the idea of ​​legal guardianship 13 years ago. I’ll never get those years back. My mother secretly ruined my life. You know exactly what you did. My father is not smart enough to engineer a guardianship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me“.

If it is true that, as revealed by the various documentaries, he is the father of the star, Jamie Spears, to have publicly signed the legal agreement, effectively keeping his daughter in check and preventing her from making decisions for 13 years under the guise of one supposed condition of dementia, it seems that the mind behind the project is that of the mother Lynne. Who did not leak any comments after her daughter’s post. Post that Britney then decided to remove.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

Britney Spears’ father calls for an immediate end to the conservatorship
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get married: here’s the ring

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski vs Robin Thicke: “Blurred Lines and those harassment …”

October 4, 2021

Megan Fox before and after surgery

July 28, 2021

Tonight on TV August 27, what to see: Unique Brothers or Serenity

August 27, 2021

Lil Nas X would like Rihanna and Bad Bunny in the remix of “Montero”

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button