Britney Spears’ attack on her mother: “Few people know, but it has secretly ruined my life”

While the protection of Britney Spears seems to be nearing an end, after his father Jamie Spears asked not to be his legal guardian anymore, the pop star’s mother, Lynne, applied for a $ 650,000 legal fee compensation, demanding that her lawyers be paid by her daughter for their involvement in her legal guardianship case. Yet another twist in a decidedly tormented family saga.

The request, coincidentally, arrives after Britney Spears attacked her mother, with a revealing Instagram post, deleted a few hours after publication (which took place on Tuesday evening). According to reports from the magazine People, in the post posted on her social page, the 39-year-old singer was very clear: “What people don’t know is that my mother is the one who gave my father the idea of ​​legal guardianship 13 years ago. I’ll never get those years back. My mother secretly ruined my life. You know exactly what you did. My father is not smart enough to engineer a guardianship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me“.

If it is true that, as revealed by the various documentaries, he is the father of the star, Jamie Spears, to have publicly signed the legal agreement, effectively keeping his daughter in check and preventing her from making decisions for 13 years under the guise of one supposed condition of dementia, it seems that the mind behind the project is that of the mother Lynne. Who did not leak any comments after her daughter’s post. Post that Britney then decided to remove.

