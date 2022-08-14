Britney Spears attacked by her ex-husband Kevin Federline: Jennifer Lopez supports her

Kevin Federline continues his attacks. On August 7, Britney Spears’ ex-husband gave an exclusive interview to the DailyMail, in which he declares that their two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 – have not wanted to see their mother for several months because of the legal cases surrounding the guardianship of the singer. According to him, Sean Preston and Jayden were also disturbed by the many naked photos published by Britney Spears on Instagram. Words that deeply affected Britney Spears who said to herself “wounded”. In the process, Kevin Federline shared several videos on his Instagram account where we hear the singer arguing with her children. In the published excerpts, we see her scolding her sons and asking them to respect her. If Kevin Federline thought the pictures would work in his favor, proving according to him the instability of his exthe opposite effect occurred.

Jennifer Lopez supports Britney Spears

After the publication of these private videos, Jennifer Lopez wanted to support the interpreter of Baby One More Time. In an Instagram post that was later deleted, Britney Spears had given a wink to Ben Affleck’s wife: “As Jennifer Lopez once said, you look at that camera and you tell all the little girls in the world to speak up and never back down to bring light to injustice. I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind!“, had written the wife of Sam Asghari. Jennifer Lopez then commented on this post with three red hearts. Friday August 12, the interpreter of Jenny from the Block then shared in his Instagram story a photo with Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in 2001. “Stay strong”, she wrote. A nice message of support.