Britney Spears attacked by her ex: Jennifer Lopez comes to help her

Kevin Federline does not stop his attacks against his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. Indeed, on August 7, he explained that his two sons no longer wanted to see their mother, in particular because of the many photos published by Britney Spears in which she was naked. “The boys have decided they don’t see her right now. They haven’t seen her for a few months. They made the decision not to go to his wedding. Saddened by the situation, the singer then spoke.

Britney Spears: her ex publishes new videos

Indeed, Britney Spears had expressed herself in the face of the attacks sent by her ex: “It saddens me to learn that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. It worries me that the reason is based on my Instagram… It was long before Instagram…” But this response did not calm Kevin Federline who then published a video in which we can hear Britney Spears shouting at her children. Faced with this unpacking in public square, Jennifer Lopez wanted to support the singer.

Jennifer Lopez affected by Britney Spears fight

It was on Instagram that Britney Spears spoke again, quoting a sentence from her friend: “As Jennifer Lopez once said, you look at that camera and you tell all the little girls in the world to speak up and never back down to bring light to injustice. I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind! ». In support, Jennifer Lopez then commented on this post with three red hearts. And this isn’t the first time Ben Affleck’s wife has come to the rescue of Britney Spears. Indeed, on Friday August 12, 2022, she commented on one of her Instagram stories by writing: “Be strong”.