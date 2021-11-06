News

Britney Spears attacks her mother

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

After all the problems she had with her father, the American pop star talked about the role played by her mother

After overcoming for the first time the difficulties that have marked the history of Britney Spears because of her father, the pop star has explained the delicate and tremendous role of the mother in the whole affair.

The mother Lynne

Britney said her mother Lynne would have suggested to her father the idea of ​​legal guardianship which then kept the star locked up for 13 years.

The revelation came on Instagram, through a post that was later deleted by the singer.

The claim for compensation

So here’s why Lynne, Britney’s mother, applied for $ 650,000 in legal fees. The woman asked that the legal costs be paid by the daughter who involved her in this terrible story. The request came right after the post was published.

Project architect

The father Jamie, therefore, would be only a pawn moved by the diabolical mind of the mother who would use the man to take possession of her daughter’s money. After Britney’s deleted post, there was no more statement.

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

curiosity and plot of the film with Brad Pitt

September 29, 2021

Britney Spears ready to talk: after her father’s trial, she points to Oprah

August 6, 2021

Reese Witherspoon in talks for Chapter 3

October 4, 2021

participate in RuPaul’s Drag Race as a competitor!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button