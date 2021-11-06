Britney Spears attacks her mother

After all the problems she had with her father, the American pop star talked about the role played by her mother

After overcoming for the first time the difficulties that have marked the history of Britney Spears because of her father, the pop star has explained the delicate and tremendous role of the mother in the whole affair. The mother Lynne Britney said her mother Lynne would have suggested to her father the idea of ​​legal guardianship which then kept the star locked up for 13 years.

The revelation came on Instagram, through a post that was later deleted by the singer. The claim for compensation So here’s why Lynne, Britney’s mother, applied for $ 650,000 in legal fees. The woman asked that the legal costs be paid by the daughter who involved her in this terrible story. The request came right after the post was published. Project architect The father Jamie, therefore, would be only a pawn moved by the diabolical mind of the mother who would use the man to take possession of her daughter’s money. After Britney’s deleted post, there was no more statement.

