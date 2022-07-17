Britney Spears attacks Hollywood celebrities: “I would rather hang out with homeless people”

Singer Britney Spears has thrown a surprising dart at Hollywood celebrities -in general and without offering specific names-, at the same time that he reflected on the different “disguises” that the devil himself can present.

Through your account Instagram, pop princess -who married the choreographer Sam Asghari a few weeks ago – did not explain much about the aversion he feels for the culture of relationships and interests that would prevail in the mecca of cinemabut he also made it clear that he would prefer to make new friends outside of those circles.

“God is not great,” says the phrase that appears in the image that Britney posted on her platform account. In her description, she wanted to share the impression that those words have left on her, in which ambiguous religious convictions are noted. “Does that mean the demon is extremely handsome and cool? I’d rather hang out with homeless people than Hollywood people, I’m just saying that“, the singer shared before her almost 42 million followers.

Interestingly, her wedding to Asghari was attended by some well-known faces from the star system American. madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Ansel Elgort Y drew Barrymore They dressed the music star on her big day, unlike her relatives, who were not even invited. Britney demonstrated at that time that there are logically certain exceptions to her apparent boredom with the Hollywood art scene.

