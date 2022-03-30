Britney Spears attacks Justin Timberlake and then deletes the message

They were the first fashionable pop couple at the beginning of the century and one of the tandems that would lay the foundations for how to make a media idyll very profitable. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake They were together from 1999 to 2022, when they broke up after strong rumors of infidelity on her part. A perfect ‘timing’ given that, that same year, the interpreter used the fame obtained from the breakup to promote his first solo album, ‘Justified’, a musical work that went through all the sets and magazines where the obligatory question —and the most sought after by the public—involved Spears. As if these kinds of interventions weren’t enough, Timberlake released the video of ‘Cry Me A River’, where he placed a double of his ex-girlfriend who made him pay a disloyalty. The circus was already set up and the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ chose to remain silent for an answer. Until now.

During a publication on Instagram issued this past Tuesday, the one who is now a free singer – after having been freed from a strict 13-year guardianship – did not hesitate to say what she thought of that media stir that raised Timberlake and left Spears as the bad guy in the story. A story that she hasn’t told yet, but that she will surely do in her next memoir. She now, for the moment, she has given a quite revealing brushstroke:

“Jesus called me last night, and do you know what he said? ‘Dear girl, your mother took advantage of you by taking out a book at the moment when you needed her the most, she did it herself for fame and attention. And your ex-boyfriend did the exact same thing. She took advantage of you on her first album claiming you were a creep.”

Britney’s since deleted post talking about Justin. @Britney SpearsInstagram

no trace of the photo

Shortly after confirming what many media had already reasoned after the documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ – that Timberlake hung on Spears’ fame to benefit his career – this deleted the snapshot without leaving a trace of the message. Possibly repentant and trying not to make more firewood from the fallen tree, but not knowing that her millions of followers had already received the message.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Timberlake, who publicly apologized last year for having remained silent and “benefiting a system that encourages misogyny”, has not yet responded to this attack by his ex-girlfriend. Currently, Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari, with whom she has been in a relationship for five years; while Timberlake is happily married to Jessica Biel with whom he has two children.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io