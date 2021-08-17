Britney Spears, attorney leaves office

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham has asked to step down from her role. Ingham has represented the singer since she was placed under paternal guardianship in 2008. But in a public statement to court last month in which Spears called her paternal guardianship “abusive” and that she was “traumatized,” the singer said. also said that her attorney had discouraged her from speaking. The announcement of Ingham’s resignation came after Spears’ manager also dumped her.

No one has explained the reasons for the resignation, which however came two weeks after the pop star’s statement in which she claimed that she was drugged, forced to perform against her will and that she had been prevented from having children, asking the court to put an end to the guardianship by the father that has been going on for 13 years. Spears explained that her attorney was “afraid of me moving forward” with the testimony. “She told me I should keep her to myself,” she said, adding that she would like “to choose my lawyer by herself.” Ingham had appeared surprised by the star’s statement, telling the court that he was unaware of its contents before she spoke. He added that he would step aside as her representative if she requested it. Britney Spears has not yet filed a formal request with the court to review the settlement. The next hearing is set for July 14th.