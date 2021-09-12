Britney Spears awarded by TIME readers

Britney Spears

The legal battle between the singer and her father was the topic that most interested the readers of the popular magazine.

Britney Spears dominates the TIME100.

The legal war with his father Jamie Spears was the topic that most interested TIME readers.

With 4% of the total votes, the pop star thus wins the title of “most influential person” of 2021.

A magazine spokesperson said: “He dominated this year’s news cycle thanks to a fan-led campaign to end his father’s 13 years of legal protection. Many people around the world have carried on the #FreeBritney movement ».

“Spears spoke openly in court for the first time in June about the affair, revealing that she was forced to live in conditions of” abuse. ” His battle for autonomy has turned the spotlight on the rights of the disabled, for which many activists still struggle to change ».

In second place in the ranking, with 3.1% of the votes, are health workers, followed by the scientists who developed the vaccine against Covid-19.

Also on the list are BTS and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.