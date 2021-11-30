Britney Spears / “Baby one more time? The perfect song to be remembered”

Britney Spears is one of the most famous and awarded pop stars in the world. Born in 1981 in McComb, Britney made her stage debut at the age of five, singing “What Child Is This?”At the kindergarten graduation ceremony. “I was in my world, […] I discovered what I am good for when I was still a child“, He told in an interview with”Born Powerful!“. In 1992, at the age of 9, she joined the “The Mickey Mouse Club“; among his peers were Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. In January 1999 his debut album “… Baby One More Time”: Fourteen times platinum in the United States, with over 30 million copies sold worldwide. The video of the song “… Baby One More Time“Was certified by VEVO to have reached 100,000,000 views on April 19, 2014.

ANGELO DONATI, HUSBAND MILLY CARLUCCI / “Crisis? There can be difficult times”

Britney Spears: the film debut and famous collaborations

Britney Spears has always remained very attached to the song “… Baby One More Time“:”That song is full of style. I was really happy, the album was already full of good songs, but it is rare that you get the perfect song to put your whole personality on, the song that everyone thinks about when you mention your name.”He told Rolling Stone in 2000. With “Oops!… I did it again“, In 200o, Spears replicates the success of the first album and the following year makes her debut in the cinema with the film”Crossroads”, Also starring younger sister Jamie Lynn. In 2003 the album “In the Zone“: With”ToxicSpears wins a Grammy Award. Throughout her career, Britney has collaborated with Madonna, Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Giorgio Moroder, Rihanna, Pharrel Williams, Will.i.am, Beyonce and many others.

READ ALSO:

Milly Carlucci “I have sun disease, I avoid UV rays” / What is EPP? Milly Carlucci / “Dancing with the Stars? It will be extraordinary. Dream Vialli and Mancini”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED