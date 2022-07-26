Britney Spears back: the singer would have recorded a cover with Elton John

Several American media report that Britney Spears recently recorded a title with Elton John. It is a cover of the British singer’s hit “Tiny Dancer” first released in 1971.

She had not released anything since her album “Glory” in 2016. While she was under guardianship, the princess of pop was about to make a brilliant comeback. The American press reports indeed on July 26 that Britney Spears and Elton John would have recently recorded a title together. “This duet was Elton’s idea,” a source told Page Six who understands the song will be released worldwide next month by record label Universal.

“Britney is a huge Elton John fan. The result of their collaboration is excellent. We can also thank the famous producer Andrew Watt, who took care of everything. He has already recorded records for Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus and won the Grammy for ‘Producer of the Year’ in 2021. Britney is officially back and she is looking forward to the future”, certifies the source.

“They have already played the song for representatives of the record company and everyone freaked out, it’s so good! They say it will be the piece of the summer”, still assures the same informant.

This return to the front of the stage of Britney Spears is an all the greater surprise for her fans as the star, freed from the abusive guardianship of her father after thirteen years last December, had made it known that she did not wish “make (again, editor’s note) music”. In a long message published on his social networks, the star had explained: “After what I went through, I am afraid of people and of the music industry!!!! They really hurt me!!!!!! Not making music anymore is a way of telling them, ‘Fuck you’.” Sir Elton John, who is a great regular at duets-events (recently with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga or even Ed Sheeran) could well have persuaded her otherwise…

For fun, and while waiting to discover a possible new version which should still be talked about a lot, we do not sulk our pleasure to listen to the original version of “Tiny Dancer”.