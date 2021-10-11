Britney Spears becomes a novelist: “I write the story of a girl who was killed”

Shortly after she got rid of her father’s legal guardianship, Britney Spears has announced that he wants to publish his first novel, a crime novel that could however contain many references to his family history and the troubled relationship with his father Jamie. In a post entrusted to Instagram, the singer wrote: “I’m writing a story about a girl who has been killed, but her ghost is stuck in limbo due to trauma and pain and so she doesn’t know how to cross the world she knew” .

Then, sprinkling his Instagram post with emoticons, Britney Spears went on to provide details on the book’s plot: “After being stuck in limbo for three years, the girl is now a ghost who can hang around thanks to the image reflected in a mirror. She has no one to trust but something happens. and finds out how to cross the world her family is in. Coming out of limbo, she has to make a decision, “continues the post,” to greet the same people who killed her or create a whole new life for herself. She no longer needs her mirror. : she found a portal by constantly reciting certain prayers that give her the intuition and the gift of not being afraid anymore and thus to get out of limbo. But what I leave to the imagination is what she does when she crosses the limit … in addition to learning how to write his name again. ” In short, a story that seems to fully interpret the desire of its author.