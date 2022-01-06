Britney Spears’ boyfriend auditioned for “And Just Like That …”

Sam Asghari

The personal trainer was vying to play Carrie’s physiotherapist in the reboot of “Sex and the City”

Sam Asghari auditioned to join the cast of «And Just Like That…».

After sharing a screenshot of an episode of the series inspired by “Sex and the City”, the 27-year-old boyfriend of Britney Spears revealed that he had auditioned to play Travis, the physiotherapist of Carrie Bradshaw, the alter ego of Sarah Jessica Parker.

However, the role was eventually assigned to Australian actor Ryan Cooper.

“Friends, I was looking forward to playing this role for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just like that,” wrote Asghari. “Damn the guy who had it! It was a crazy role! ».

The personal trainer has been trying to make it big in Hollywood for years, but so far he has only landed minor roles or appearances on shows like “NCIS”, “Hacks” and “Black Monday”.

However, the trend could change: in October, Sam was announced to star in director James Cullen Bressack’s action-thriller “Hot Seat,” opposite Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon.

Asghari and Britney met in 2016 on the set of the Slumber Party music video. In September they announced that they were officially engaged.

Covermedia