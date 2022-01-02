Britney Spears’ boyfriend auditioned for And Just Like That

Among the cast members of And just like that, reboot of the famous Sex and the city, Sam Asghari, boyfriend and future husband of Britney Spears, could also have been there.

The 27-year-old fitness instructor revealed in an Instagram Story that he auditioned for a small role within the tv series with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis that today, after the terrible accusations of violence against Chris Noth, seems to be destined to stop at the first season.

«Friends, I was looking forward to playing this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And just like thatWrote Britney’s boyfriend next to a photo of him “It was an absurd role”, concluded Asghari, postponing the revealing of the character he should have played in the TV series. Could this be a new Carrie Bradshaw flirt?

No, as evidenced by a second shot posted by Sam, the 27-year-old actually participated in the audition for the part of Travis, a physiotherapist who helps the reporter get back on her feet after undergoing hip surgery and, according to images aired in the fifth episode of And just like that, it seems that Carrie is not entirely indifferent to the charm of the young doctor. Could something be born between them? What is certain is that it would have been nice to see Jessica Parker and Sam together on the small screen.

If for And just like that to the companion of the singer of “Toxic” did not go well, Asghari can still be consoled with the role obtained in Hacks, where he played a sexy Santa in a photo shoot with Deborah Vance (actress Jean Smart). “It’s only a few seconds, but it’s a few seconds strong,” said Sam Asghari. “I’m flattered to work with such extraordinary talents who have been doing this job for so long. It was all so professional and we enjoyed ourselves. ”

Between a “No” received for And just like that and a “Yes” obtained for Hacks, the future in show business of Britney Spears’ fiancé seems to be very near as the role for the role has already been confirmed. SWAT Sergeant Tobias in Randall Emmett’s action movie Hot Seat, where he will star alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon.

Meanwhile, Britney a few weeks ago announced the end of filming for The Idol, a film that sees her as the protagonist whose plot is still shrouded in mystery.

