Britney Spears’ boyfriend failed audition for “And Just Like That”

The boyfriend of Britney Spears he auditioned for a role in the “Sex and the City” reboot, but it didn’t go quite as he hoped. Twelve years younger than her, Sam Asghari is an Iranian-born model-trainer-actor who moved from Tehran to the United States at the age of 12 following his family. Sam, now 27, revealed on Instagram last Thursday that he was turned down for a minor role in the fifth episode of the new series, “And Just Like That.” The part instead was entrusted to the 35-year-old Australian actor Ryan Cooper.

READ ALSO> What does Queen Elizabeth do on New Year’s Eve? Let’s discover the traditions of the Royal Family

Asghari has tried to sneak into the world of Hollywood, for now without great success, despite being engaged to one of the most famous celebrities in the world. L’aspiring actor, who began dating pop star Britney Spears in 2016, whom he then engaged to in September, wished to play the Carrie Bradshaw’s physiotherapist, Travis. Unfortunately for him though, he was eventually discarded by the casting directors. To date, Sam has only landed extra roles in a few shows, including NCIS, but also a minor role as “sexy Santa Claus” in the small screen drama Hacks – produced by HBO Max.

READ ALSO> Katy Perry never denies herself: from her breast, brooch… beer

HBO Max is also the same company producing “And Just Like That,” so it’s unclear why the executives thought Sam was the wrong person for the reboot role of “Sex and the City.” However, Asghari’s fortunes may soon change. In October, it was revealed that he obtained a co-star role alongside Mel Gibson in the next action thriller Hot Seat. The film revolves around a former hacker who is forced to return to the industry after an anonymous man planted a bomb under his office chair, according to reports. Deadline.

READ ALSO> Serena Grandi, her shocking story: “I came out in place of my son”

Britney Spears engaged: soon with Mel Gibson

Asghari’s aspirations actually aim even higher. Sam, born in Iran, hopes that co-starring Gibson will push him into the “serious A” movie, so that he can become the protagonist of a superhero movie. “My ultimate goal is to become the first Middle Eastern to play a superhero. Marvel or anyone else, they should call me, ”he told Variety last May. Sam further stated: “I am training a lot with MMA, I’m training a lot with guns and stunts to be a well-rounded actor like Tom Cruise, like Jason Statham ”. Despite being best known as the future Mr. Britney Spears, Asghari added: “I want to do action, but I also want to be able to do drama. This is my job and I want to make it 100% “.