Britney Spears called 911 on the eve of the hearing, horror details about her condition – People

On the evening of June 22, on the eve of the dramatic deposition before the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Britney Spears called 911 to report to the national emergency number “abuses” in the legal protection that for 13 years has made her in fact incapable of understanding and wanting.

“Members of his legal team began to exchange frantic texting. They were worried about what he might say the next day and prepare for the worst if the hearing went wrong,” Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino write in the “New Yorker” in a new scoop on the horrors of the 13-year-old pop star who has been a prisoner of a legal institution designed for very old or seriously ill people. The phone call is singular for two reasons: usually in Ventura County, where Britney lives, the calls to 911 are public, but this time the authorities have covered her up as a secret because it is part of an ongoing investigation. But also the fact that the pop star has managed to call makes a sensation because, as Farrow and Tolentino document, Spears, just in virtue of the “custodianship”, can not have a phone of her own and call freely, so much so that over the years she has resorted to various stratagems and the help of trusted friends to be able to communicate with the outside. The two reporters — he’s the son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow and has dedicated many scoops to the #MeToo movement in an implicit revenge against his father for alleged harassment of his half-sister Dylan when she was a child — have spoken to many sources including Britney’s mother, Lynne, former manager Sam Lufti, friend Paris Hilton, hairdresser Kim Vo, and then stylists, a former waitress and a court investigator. “It’s a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ situation,” said a former makeup artist alluding to the dystopian series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Lynne Spears thought that the legal protection exercised by her husband Jamie on her daughter would be “only a few months”, that’s why she had not intervened while the “custodianship” jerseys fell on her daughter. Farrow and Tolentino reveal that Britney receives a “pocket money” of two thousand dollars a week while generating millions of dollar assets. In 2008, the hearing that effectively locked her in a gilded prison lasted just 10 minutes with the court merely hearing Jamie’s position without further investigation. “No one testified, there were no questions, not even to her. Britney never had a chance,” said Jacqueline Butcher, a former family friend.

At the time the judge entrusted Sam Ingham with the task of representing Britney and the pop star continues to pay him 520 thousand dollars a year. “Many sources, however, are convinced that the lawyer is on the side of the conservatorship and Jamie,” the reporters write, quoting Butcher, who says that “Ingham reports to Jamie all of Britney’s movements and activities.” (ANSA).

