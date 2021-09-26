News

Britney Spears calls for removal from paternal ‘yoke’ – People

Several times she had proclaimed that she wanted him ‘out’ and now she has gone from words to deeds: Britney Spears, through her new attorney Mathew Rosengart, has officially asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to remove her father Jamie from the role of “legal guardian” of all his assets: thus freeing the pop star from what Rosengart himself called “a Kafkaesque nightmare”.
In place of Jamie Spears, Rosengart asked that Jason Rubin, “a qualified professional”, take care of the singer’s finances. Britney has a portfolio of $ 2.7 million in cash and other assets of $ 57 million. Rubin, according to his website, has extensive experience in the management of complex trusts but also in cases of financial exploitation of the elderly through the legal institution of the “custodianship”, the same which, at the request of his father, was imposed on Spears in 2008 after a series of public episodes of mental breakdown.
For years Britney had repeatedly complained about the yoke to which her father had subjected her: a golden prison, but still a prison, which the singer had described in great detail (“I would like another child,” she said, “but they do not allow me to remove the spiral “) during a sensational hearing on June 23 in which she spoke for the first time” in voice “. On that occasion, the pop star had shot at her father and proclaimed her intention to sue him and the rest of the family. The move to replace would now be the first act towards the total “liberation” of Britney in a strategy that would lead Judge Brenda Penny to re-examine the validity of the “custodianship”. (HANDLE).

