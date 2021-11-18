Britney Spears’ cars: models and characteristics

Music, dance, but also machines. These are the great passions of the famous singer Britney Spears which over the years, especially in the past, has often accompanied the summers of fans of its genre with winning hits that have made every generation dance.

But besides his art, the artist also loves four wheels. In fact, over time in his collection there have been several models, some even quite particular. Let’s find out, therefore, together what they have been and what they are today Britney Spears’ cars.

Britney Spears’ cars: the collection

Let’s start with a premise: Britney Spears has really dealt with a lot of cars throughout his career.

Both in terms of the means used for his music videos, and in terms of those really owned.

Broadly speaking, the car Britney Spears most often showed herself in was one Maserati GranTurismo, which sometimes accompanied her on her outings on the shopping streets. But speaking of the house of the trident, the well-known artist also had the opportunity to show herself with one Maserati GranCabrio, or the uncovered version of the aforementioned coupe.

Between other cars present in the Britney Spears collection also different Mercedes, one Jaguar it’s a Mini Cooper S.

Britney Spears’ cars: social passion

An accompanying particularity Britney Spears and her cars is the desire to show oneself to the public on social networks.





Very often, in fact, the well-known artist has chosen to film herself, perhaps in the company of her children, while engaging in some “stacchetti” or small refrains of her songs. All strictly on the various profiles Twitter And Instagram. A way to stay close to her many fans and also to show that flair and joy that has always characterized her over the years – apart from personal problems -.

Britney Spears’ cars: curiosity

Even recently, the well-known singer has had the opportunity to return to the news for her relationship with four wheels. In fact, after announcing in recent months that she could not drive and move due to problems related to her father, she was seen with her boyfriend Sam Asghari driving a car. Or rather, it was the couple themselves who showed how Britney Spears had returned “mistress” of his vehicle with a lot of song – his – in the background Lonely.

You may also be interested in: