Britney Spears celebrates 40 years in Mexico

Britney Spears celebrates 40 years and on Instagram his birthday message is a very sweet image in front of the Christmas tree. Looks like the little girl from Baby one more time, as if he had discovered the elixir of eternal youth. The credit, perhaps, is all of the end of the father’s conservatorship (after about 13 years under the supervision of the parent): the pop star feels light and ready to take over the reins of her life. And in fact on social media for the anniversary of 2 December he wrote: “I have decided to celebrate my freedom and my birthday for the next two months. In short, after 13 years … I think I have waited long enough !!!! “

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

On the social network, full of many emoticons, he recounts this milestone in his life: “I’m not turning 40 … I’m turning 4 and if you haven’t heard yet … I did about 250 concerts in Las Vegas in 4 years and I went out two times!!!! That said… I think it’s time to put on a sexy little dress every night for the rest of my life to make ends meet working for my family my entire existence with just the old repertoire !!! Soon I will post more fashionable clothes on Instagram… made by me… worn by me… and in the meantime kiss my white backside, America! ».

The party was organized in Mexico, including fireworks, a private jet flight and a cake full of flowers with champagne (which, he swears in the post, he hasn’t even tasted). In the image posted on the social network you can see many balloons that frame the French door of the suite on the private beach.

According to what he told his 37.2 million followers, she may even decide to become a mother for the third time. Her children, Sean and Jayden (16 and 15 years old), born from the marriage with Kevin Federline, are now grown up and independent and she – she says – would not mind the arrival of a girl. Who knows what 27-year-old boyfriend personal trainer Sam Asghari thinks, who a few weeks ago told EW that he was living with the singer “the happiest moment of our lives”. Marriage, she says, should be anything but intimate and small, indeed she dreams of a sumptuous ceremony, rich and full of splendor. In the meantime they have adopted a new puppy together.

The pop princess is really about to start a new chapter in her life, after notable ups and downs, head shots and big regrets. Much to the relief of the public, Britney said she found the right medicines and to feel much better: “My prayers are incredibly powerful since I found the right drugs a month ago … And it’s so nice to be here and feel present.” And he adds: «Now I thank myself for having believed in me».

In the meantime he hopes to get back on the crest of the wave also professionally, joking about a possible interview with Oprah Winfrey in the most powerful TV lounge in the States.