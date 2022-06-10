Britney Spears’ children are not going to her wedding either

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari They will seal their union in marriage this Thursday. A private, intimate and family ceremony is expected. However, this last aspect will not be the predominant one.

It was already known that only the brother of britney, Bryan, go to the link. The rest of the members such as his father, mother or his sister jamie lynn they will not come But they won’t be the only ones.

It was recently learned that the children of Britney Spears will not attend the link either. This has been confirmed by various media such as TMZ either Page Six in the last hours.

The singer was in a relationship with kevin federlinewhom he married in 2004 until the end of their relationship in 2007. Two children were born from that marriage.

Kevin Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplanconfirm that Sean Preston (16 years old) and Jayden James (15 years old) they will not attend their mother’s event.

Children will not attend the link

“Although the boys will not attend, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best in the future,” the lawyer explained to the aforementioned medium.

If it is expected that, in any case, About 100 people attend the gala. The couple already got engaged in September and they also hope to have children soon.

In fact, Britney Spears already got pregnant in April. However, she suffered a miscarriage in which she lost her future baby.